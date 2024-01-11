10 foresters dodge attack by sand smugglers

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A team of 10 forest department personnel, including a range officer, narrowly escaped an attack by sand smugglers in the Rollapadu forest area of Yellandu mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

Yellandu Forest Divisional Officer (FDO) K Venkanna said, “Acting on a tip-off about sand smuggling, we dispatched 10 officials to the location. Upon arrival, the smugglers hit our car with a tractor. The staff managed to escape, but the vehicle was damaged.”

“Following the collision, the tractor driver fled the scene. We apprehended three persons and registered a case against them, and also seized three tractors. Additionally, we lodged a complaint at the Yellandu police station against the sand smugglers who managed to escape,” he added.

Surekha vows strict action

Upon learning about the incident, Forest Minister Konda Surekha promised strict action against the attackers. Expressing concern, she instructed officials to implement stringent measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The minister said in a release that it was important for forest staff to remain vigilant and urged them to report any such incidents. Surekha said that if necessary, she would bring the matter to the chief minister’s attention.

Meanwhile, a confrontation between podu land cultivators, police and forest officials in the Errabolu and Manikyam forest areas of Karepalli mandal led to tension in the region for a while.Forest officials had filed a complaint against some podu cultivators for clearing trees for taking up farming. On Wednesday, the police attempted to arrest podu cultivators in two villages, leading to a confrontation between the officials and podu farmers.

Subsequently, activists from the CPM intervened, allegedly obstructing the police from taking the podu cultivators into custody.The cultivators claimed that they have been farming on these lands for the past 60 years. “Officials promised us that they would allocate alternative land and asked us to vacate. However, five years have passed and no alternative lands have been provided. Instead, cases have been filed against us,” they said.

