6 passengers suffer minor injuries as Charminar Exp derails at Nampally

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Six passengers sustained minor injuries after the Chennai-Hyderabad Charminar Express derailed at the Nampally Railway Station on Wednesday after hitting the dead end of the track.As the train was pulling into the station and moving at a low speed, the injuries were minor. The injured passengers were provided medical assistance at the Central Railway Hospital, Lallaguda, and those with minor injuries were released after receiving first aid. As the train’s final destination was the Nampally station, there were relatively few passengers on board at the time of the incident.

Upon receiving information, a team of railway officials began relief and restoration operations. The affected track was restored for regular train movement. The derailed coaches were re-railed and the Charminar Express train services resumed. The Commissioner of Railway Safety, South Central Circle, will conduct a statutory inquiry into the incident.

According to SCR officials, the incident occurred as Train No. 12759 Tambaram-Hyderabad Charminar Express approached Platform No. 5.The locomotive pilot overshot the last point, colliding with the wall at the halting point, leading to the derailment of three coaches (S2, S3, and S6) around 8:45 am. The affected train’s return journey, Train No. 12760 Hyderabad - Tambaram Charminar Express, commenced as per schedule.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Six passengers sustained minor injuries after the Chennai-Hyderabad Charminar Express derailed at the Nampally Railway Station on Wednesday after hitting the dead end of the track.As the train was pulling into the station and moving at a low speed, the injuries were minor. The injured passengers were provided medical assistance at the Central Railway Hospital, Lallaguda, and those with minor injuries were released after receiving first aid. As the train’s final destination was the Nampally station, there were relatively few passengers on board at the time of the incident. Upon receiving information, a team of railway officials began relief and restoration operations. The affected track was restored for regular train movement. The derailed coaches were re-railed and the Charminar Express train services resumed. The Commissioner of Railway Safety, South Central Circle, will conduct a statutory inquiry into the incident. According to SCR officials, the incident occurred as Train No. 12759 Tambaram-Hyderabad Charminar Express approached Platform No. 5.The locomotive pilot overshot the last point, colliding with the wall at the halting point, leading to the derailment of three coaches (S2, S3, and S6) around 8:45 am. The affected train’s return journey, Train No. 12760 Hyderabad - Tambaram Charminar Express, commenced as per schedule.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp