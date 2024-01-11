ACB nabs 4 officials taking bribes in 2 cases

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Sleuths from the ACB apprehended four officials while accepting bribes, in two separate instances, on Wednesday. In Nirmal district, the ACB officials nabbed Kadam mandal Tahsildar M Rajeshwari and Deputy Tahsildar M Chinnaiah while accepting bribes amounting to Rs 9,000. The tahsildar had initially demanded Rs 15,000 but settled for a lower amount for processing the registration of a gift deed.

In Mancherial district, ACB officials caught Pogulla Paramjyothi, assistant engineer of the Panchayat Raj department in Kasipet mandal, accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 through Senior Panchayat Secretary Perkipally K Veera Babu at Bellampalli MPDO office.

The complainant, Ramagouni Ashok Goud, had carried out gravel work for a Kreeda Praganam (sports courtyard) at Perkipally village, and the assistant engineer demanded Rs 15,000 to process and approve the bill amounting to Rs 1,50,000. A case was registered against the accused officials and were presented before the court.

