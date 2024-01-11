Aviation and space are thrust sectors for state, asserts Telangana Industries Sridhar Babu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the aviation and space industries were ‘thrust sectors’ for the state, Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday said Telangana has the most vibrant aerospace ecosystem in the country.He took part in the ‘Aatmanirbharta in Defence’ programme at the Adani Defence and Aerospace Centre in Shamshabad, organised by Adani Defence & Aerospace, during which the indigenously manufactured Drishti 10 Starliner Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) for the Indian Navy was unveiled.

The state government has several aerospace and allied parks to host aerospace manufacturing, servicing, engineering and training firms.Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the state is home to over 1,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the aerospace and allied sectors.

Telangana periodically hosts supply chain events with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to onboard local MSMEs into the global aerospace supply chain, he said, adding that the state has attracted multiple mega-investments from Global OEMs such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing, GE Aviation, Safran, Rafael Advanced Systems and Elbit Systems.

Each of these global investors has committed repeat investments every few years, Sridhar Babu pointed out. “The state government would welcome these investments and assure the Adani Group of all support for their projects in Telangana. We will create an ecosystem where a level playing field shall be facilitated for the players in aerospace or any other sector, contributing to our state’s progress and development,” the minister said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the aviation and space industries were ‘thrust sectors’ for the state, Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday said Telangana has the most vibrant aerospace ecosystem in the country.He took part in the ‘Aatmanirbharta in Defence’ programme at the Adani Defence and Aerospace Centre in Shamshabad, organised by Adani Defence & Aerospace, during which the indigenously manufactured Drishti 10 Starliner Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) for the Indian Navy was unveiled. The state government has several aerospace and allied parks to host aerospace manufacturing, servicing, engineering and training firms.Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the state is home to over 1,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the aerospace and allied sectors. Telangana periodically hosts supply chain events with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to onboard local MSMEs into the global aerospace supply chain, he said, adding that the state has attracted multiple mega-investments from Global OEMs such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing, GE Aviation, Safran, Rafael Advanced Systems and Elbit Systems.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Each of these global investors has committed repeat investments every few years, Sridhar Babu pointed out. “The state government would welcome these investments and assure the Adani Group of all support for their projects in Telangana. We will create an ecosystem where a level playing field shall be facilitated for the players in aerospace or any other sector, contributing to our state’s progress and development,” the minister said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp