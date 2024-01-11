BRS will overcome drawbacks to win maximum Lok Sabha seats in Telangana: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the BRS focussed on administration when it was in power, party’s working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that now it is time to concentrate on party affairs.Speaking at a party review meeting on Warangal Lok Sabha segment at Telangana Bhavan, he said: “Whatever shortcomings the party faced would be rectified and focus would be on winning maximum number of Lok Sabha seats, irrespective of the outcome of the Assembly elections.”

Claiming that Telangana region was “destroyed” in the united Andhra Pradesh, he said that BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao has rebuilt Telangana in the last 10 years.“KCR strived to strengthen the rural economy. As a chief minister, he allocated 99 per cent of his time for the development of the state. That’s the reason he did not focus much on development of the party,” Rama Rao said.

Recalling that the BRS had won the Warangal seat in both 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he said: “This time too, the BRS candidate would be elected from Warangal.”He called upon the party workers to remind the people about the assurances given by the Congress. Though, the BRS wanted to give 100 days time for the Congress government to implement its assurances, the Congress released white papers and started criticising the BRS government, Rama Rao said.“That’s why the BRS started exposing the Congress government. People have started opposing the Congress after just one month,” he claimed.

