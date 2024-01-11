Central schemes are empowering rural communities, claims Shivraj Singh Chouhan

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies have helped in uplifting the small traders and farmers.

Participating in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Damera mandal of Hanamkonda district, he said that Union government has been distributing LPG gas connections and permanent houses among the rural poor.

“Farmers and small traders have benefited from the schemes introduced by the Modi government as the banks are now offering loans to them to carry out their business activities. Earlier, Chouhan visited the Sri Bhadrakali Temple and performed pujas.

