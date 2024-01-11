CM set to appoint party leaders to nominated posts

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant move, Chief Minister and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy is poised to finalise appointments for approximately 25 to 30 posts of chairpersons of the corporations by the end of this month. The political atmosphere in the state is charged with the aspiring Congress leaders converging at the Secretariat in a last-ditch effort to draw the attention of the chief minister and ministers.

Revanth is expected to shortlist candidates for the upcoming MLC elections, with two berths up for grabs under the MLA quota and two under the Governor quota. As the chief minister has mentioned the party needs to accommodate Prof M Kodandaram, E Anil Kumar, B Mahesh Kumar Goud, and Addanki Dayakar in important positions, there is speculation that any of these leaders might be taken into the Legislative Council.

According to sources, the party’s leadership is also contemplating the induction of a Muslim leader into the Cabinet to ensure social justice. This political move is particularly crucial as before long the party will have to face Lok Sabha elections.

To win the trust of Muslim voters who constitute not less than 12 percent of the electorate, the grand old party is likely to induct a Muslim leader into Revanth’s Cabinet through the Legislative Council route.A senior Congress leader, speaking to TNIE, acknowledged the challenge the party faces with too many aspirants chasing too few berths in the Legislative Council.

