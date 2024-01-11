Covid cases decline in Telangana

Navya Parvathy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state has a total of 38 active cases as of Wednesday, according to the central government’s MyGov portal, indicating a fall in the number of Covid-19 cases. As per the last Covid-19 bulletin issued by the state Health department, Telangana had 59 active cases on December 26.

Speaking to TNIE, superintendent of Niloufer Hospital, Dr T Usha Rani, said that there is no active case in the hospital as of now. According to Osmania General Hospital superintendent Dr B Nagender, four Covid-19 patients are under treatment in the hospital. He informed that the four patients were admitted for other medical reasons and were found to be positive during routine testing.

Meanwhile, doctors in Hyderabad maintained that there is no marked surge in any infection. Dr T Shankar, superintendent of Government ENT Hospital, said that there has been no spike in the number of patients approaching the hospital since the onset of winter.

