Ex-Tourism MD’s suspension: Telangana High Court directs state government to expedite probe

Ex-Tourism MD’s suspension: Govt told to expedite probe

The High Court of Telangana on Wednesday directed the state authorities to conclude the departmental inquiry into the suspension of former Managing Director of Tourism B Manohar Rao within three weeks. Manohar Rao was suspended on November 17, 2023, following the directives of the Election Commission of India after he accompanied former tourism minister V Srinivas Goud to Tirumala on November 16, thus violating the model code of conduct. During the previous hearing, the court had agreed to hear an interim application filed by Manohar Rao, challenging the government’s decision to extend his suspension despite the court issuing orders to take a final decision on the matter. In Wednesday’s proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel urged the court to direct the authorities to conclude the inquiry within two weeks. The Additional Advocate General, representing the state, sought a four-week extension but the court granted three weeks to complete the inquiry.

Has Chennamaneni misled the court? counsel asked

Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday posed a series of questions in a pending plea filed by Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh, challenging the Union Home Secretary’s orders regarding his Indian citizenship. The court asked the petitioner’s counsel Y Rama Rao if Ramesh had misled the court. The court also inquired whether Ramesh contested the 2018 elections with German citizenship and whether he continues to travel as a German citizen. The court sought written clarification from Chennamaneni Ramesh’s counsel and also instructed the Union government’s counsel to provide instructions on the subject as mentioned earlier and adjourned the petition to January 12, 2024, pending the submission of the necessary information. The controversy surrounding Ramesh’s citizenship has been going on since 2009 when he was elected as the MLA of the Vemulawada constituency. Adi Srinivas, who lost to Ramesh in four consecutive elections, has persistently disputed Ramesh’s citizenship through various channels. Senior counsel V Ravi Kiran Rao, representing Adi Srinivas, informed the court that during the 2018 elections, Ramesh travelled abroad using a German passport. He subsequently applied for Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) in 2019.

High Court relief for Lakshmi Manchu

Justice P Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday ordered a stay on the criminal proceedings against film artiste Lakshmi Manchu. The case against Lakshmi Manchu was registered in 2018 at Jubilee Hills police station following a complaint lodged by Sambashiva Rao, a TV news channel presenter. He had accused Lakshmi Manchu of issuing threats, including physical harm, against him.

However, Lakshmi Manchu maintained that her comments were made in response to derogatory remarks by the news presenter. Sambashiva Rao had reportedly made provocative statements that the film industry was rife with brokers and prostitutes. While ordering a stay on criminal proceedings, the judge said that a thorough examination of the circumstances leading to the case was necessary to ensure fairness.

