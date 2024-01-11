New policy on energy soon, says Telangana Chief Minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government will soon come out with a new policy on energy. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that there was a need for a comprehensive power policy in the state after conducting a detailed study of the existing power policies adopted by various state governments and holding discussions with energy experts in the Legislative Assembly.

The chief minister felt that problems were arising due to the non-formulation of a constructive electricity policy in the state. He directed officials to visit other states and study the power policies, electricity conditions and the best policies adopted and submit reports to the government.

Revanth said that the government would also discuss with energy experts and people’s representatives from all the parties in the Assembly to introduce a new power policy.The chief minister chaired a review meeting on the power sector with officials at the Secretariat on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy and D Sridhar Babu were also present.

The chief minister reviewed the issues of consumption, uninterrupted power supply, power generation by companies, measures for new power generation units and 200 units of free power under the Gruha Jyothi scheme.

Comprehensive study

Revanth instructed the officials to conduct a comprehensive study and submit a detailed report on the power purchase agreements entered by the electricity companies and the Electricity Regulatory Council (ERC) from 2014 to till date. The report should have contents of those agreements, prices for the purchase of power and others, the chief minister said.

Revanth also asked the officials to furnish the details of year-wise agreements entered by Discoms. The officials were also instructed to provide information about the reasons behind entering into agreements by paying excess to power supply companies.

The chief minister also instructed the officials to purchase power from the companies which are supplying at lower prices in the open market. The government remains committed to supplying 24x7 free power to the farmers, the chief minister said and directed officials to prepare plans to provide free electricity to house up to 200 units through the Gruha Jyothi scheme, which is one of the six guarantees of the Congress.

The chief minister also instructed the officials to prepare plans to increase power generation capacity in the government sector, study the possibilities of setting up more power companies and speed up the works at the new power generation plants that were under construction. He suggested prevention of misuse of electricity and raising the quality of power supply. He also instructed officials to take strong and proactive measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity in the state.

