Telangana Governor accepts resignation of TSPSC chairman, members

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Paving the way for the reconstitution of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan accepted the resignations of chairman B Janardhan Reddy and three other members — R Satyanarayana, Prof Bandi Linga Reddy and Karam Ravinder Reddy — on Wednesday.

With this, the state government has to now appoint a new chairman, as without a chief, the TSPSC cannot conduct the examinations for recruitment to government departments.Janardhan Reddy had put in his resignation letter two days after the formation of the Congress government in the state.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently called on UPSC chairman Manoj Soni in New Delhi and discussed ideas to revamp the TSPSC.He had announced that the appointment of chairman and members would be apolitical. The staff would be appointed on a permanent basis in the TSPSC, he added.

Raj Bhavan denies delay

Meanwhile, issuing a clarification on reports that there was a delay in accepting the resignation of the chairman and the members, the Raj Bhavan said that the Governor accepted the resignation the day after receiving the file from the government. There was no delay on the part of the Raj Bhavan, the communique read.The release from Raj Bhavan said, “Contrary to any speculation or misinformation, there has been no delay on the part of the Governor in accepting the resignations submitted by the chairman and three other members of TSPSC.”

“It is imperative to note that the ongoing investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) played a crucial role in the decision-making process. In light of this, the state government reviewed the resignations, obtained the opinion of the advocate general, and circulated the file to the Governor through the chief minister for acceptance of all four resignations on January 9. The Governor accepted the resignation of all the four on January 10 without prejudice to the ongoing investigations and any potential future criminal proceedings,” it said.

“The Raj Bhavan assures all people of the state in general and the unemployed youth in particular that every precaution has been taken to safeguard the interests of the unemployed youth in this process. The Governor remains committed to upholding the mandates of the Constitution,principles of justice, transparency, and accountability, and this decision reflects the responsible handling of a matter that involves ongoing investigations. The entire process of acceptance of resignations was completed in one day with utmost diligence and in adherence to legal procedures,” the release added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Paving the way for the reconstitution of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan accepted the resignations of chairman B Janardhan Reddy and three other members — R Satyanarayana, Prof Bandi Linga Reddy and Karam Ravinder Reddy — on Wednesday. With this, the state government has to now appoint a new chairman, as without a chief, the TSPSC cannot conduct the examinations for recruitment to government departments.Janardhan Reddy had put in his resignation letter two days after the formation of the Congress government in the state. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently called on UPSC chairman Manoj Soni in New Delhi and discussed ideas to revamp the TSPSC.He had announced that the appointment of chairman and members would be apolitical. The staff would be appointed on a permanent basis in the TSPSC, he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Raj Bhavan denies delay Meanwhile, issuing a clarification on reports that there was a delay in accepting the resignation of the chairman and the members, the Raj Bhavan said that the Governor accepted the resignation the day after receiving the file from the government. There was no delay on the part of the Raj Bhavan, the communique read.The release from Raj Bhavan said, “Contrary to any speculation or misinformation, there has been no delay on the part of the Governor in accepting the resignations submitted by the chairman and three other members of TSPSC.” “It is imperative to note that the ongoing investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) played a crucial role in the decision-making process. In light of this, the state government reviewed the resignations, obtained the opinion of the advocate general, and circulated the file to the Governor through the chief minister for acceptance of all four resignations on January 9. The Governor accepted the resignation of all the four on January 10 without prejudice to the ongoing investigations and any potential future criminal proceedings,” it said. “The Raj Bhavan assures all people of the state in general and the unemployed youth in particular that every precaution has been taken to safeguard the interests of the unemployed youth in this process. The Governor remains committed to upholding the mandates of the Constitution,principles of justice, transparency, and accountability, and this decision reflects the responsible handling of a matter that involves ongoing investigations. The entire process of acceptance of resignations was completed in one day with utmost diligence and in adherence to legal procedures,” the release added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp