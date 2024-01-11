Telangana High Court may reject state government's request to spare a sitting judge

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the state government writing to the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court to spare a judge to probe the alleged irregularities in the sinking of Medigadda barrage piers, legal experts are of the view that the chances of this happening are quite remote. Legal experts, citing Supreme Court judgments, said that sitting judges would be spared to head a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) only in cases that involve the country’s paramount interest.

Former advocate general K Ramakrishna Reddy told TNIE on Wednesday that a three-member judge of the Supreme Court in the ‘T Fenn Walter vs Union of India’ case made it clear that the appointment of a sitting judge as CoI should be made only in rare cases of paramount national interest.

Leaders of parties would make adverse political remarks against the CoI. It will affect the prestige and dignity of not only the sitting judge but also the judiciary, Ramakrishna Reddy felt. He said that the Kaleshwaram issue may not be of paramount national interest and the High Court may not spare a sitting judge as requested by the state government.

The former AG also pointed out that the CoI can only make recommendations and the state government may or may not implement them. Secondly, if a sitting judge is spared from inquiry, then he or she has to deal with both his or her responsibilities as a judge and also work as CoI. It would be adding to the burden of work for any judge, Ramakrishna Reddy felt.

As per the Supreme Court’s guidelines and subsequent judgement of the apex court in 2002, a sitting judge of the high court or Supreme Court may be spared only in cases that involve the Finance Commission or Law Commission. The Kaleshwaram issue does not fit under either category, he felt.

Ramakrishna Reddy suggested that the state government may approach the Chief Justice of India to recommend the name of a retired judge to probe into the alleged irregularities of the Kaleshwaram project. The Supreme Court may or may not recommend the name of a retired judge, as the CJI would not have any control over retired judges, the former AG said.

Vigilance sleuths seize files from Mahadevpur irrigation office

Hyderabad: Officials of the Vigilance and Enforcement department continued their searches of irrigation offices on the second day on Wednesday. As many as 10 Vigilance officials conducted searches in the Mahadevpur irrigation office on Wednesday. The officials reportedly seized files and documents relating

to the Medigadda barrage design, the report of the National Dam Safety Authority on the Medigadda barrage, the reasons for the sinking of the Medigadda barrage piers, restoration works, the release of floodwater from the barrage and others.

