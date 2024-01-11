Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu hints at new industrial policy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday said that the people of Telangana wanted change and that the Congress government will ensure that the state witnesses the change. During an interactive session with the representatives of FTCCI, FICCI, CAA, FTSAC and DICCI, he said the state government will introduce a new industrial policy after taking suggestions from all stakeholders.

“The Congress governments have brought many changes after Independence by establishing public and private partnerships. The successive Congress governments have employed lakhs of people through industries like BHEL, DRDL, DLRI, MIDANI and many others,” he said.

Stating that the Congress is committed to providing two lakh jobs as promised in its elections manifesto, Sridhar appealed to the industrialists to take steps to create more employment in the private sector.“Our government will be encouraging the young industrialists and is going ahead with the plan 2050 as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy envisioned it. Our government will take all the necessary steps which would benefit the youth of this state,” he affirmed. He also promised to extend help to MSMEs in the state.

