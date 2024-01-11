Home States Telangana

'Withdraw cases booked for welcoming Ayodhya akshintalu': Telangana VHP

VHP leaders condemned the police action and demanded immediate withdrawal of the cases.

Published: 11th January 2024 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2024 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

VHP supporters, Vishwa Hindu Parishad

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana unit of the VHP on Wednesday sharply criticised the Market police for registering suo motu cases against residents of Koneru Street in Secunderabad for organising a Sobha Yatra welcoming akshintalu (sacred rice) from Ayodhya. VHP leaders condemned the police action and demanded immediate withdrawal of the cases.

VHP state president S Pandarinath and joint secretary R Sasidhar said in a statement that the people welcomed Akshintalu from Ayodhya in 12,801 villages in Telangana, as per the call given by Sri Rama Janma Bhoomi Teerth Trust.“But in Hyderabad, the Market Police registered cases only to get the appreciation of the Owaisi brothers,” they alleged.

Cops cite noise pollution

The police registered cases citing noise pollution on December 29, 2023. However, the VHP leaders wondered whether the Supreme Court guidelines relating to noise pollution were applicable only to Hindus and not to other places of worship.

