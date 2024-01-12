21 Bellampally councillors quit BRS
ADILABAD: Alleging that former MLA Durgam Chennaiah is ignoring them and neglecting the issues being raised by them, 21 councillors of Bellampally municipality resigned from the BRS and went into a huddle at a camp in Mancherial district.
The disgruntled councillors sent their resignation letters to party’s working president KT Rama Rao. They quit the pink party after seeking a no-confidence motion against the municipal chairman and vice-chairman.
The chairman and vice-chairman will face a no-confidence vote on Friday. The Bellampally Municipality has a total of 34 wards.
A councillor died recently, bringing down the total number of councillors to 33, out of which 21 belong to BRS, 11 to Congress and one to BJP. Municipal chairperson J Swetha recently joined the Congress in the presence of Bellampally MLA Gaddam Vinod.