Home States Telangana

21 Bellampally councillors quit BRS

The disgruntled councillors sent their resignation letters to party’s working president KT Rama Rao.

Published: 12th January 2024 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2024 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - BRS Bhavan in Hyderabad wears a deserted look after its defeat in Telangana Assembly elections, December 2023. (Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Alleging that former MLA Durgam Chennaiah is ignoring them and neglecting the issues being raised by them, 21 councillors of Bellampally municipality resigned from the BRS and went into a huddle at a camp in Mancherial district.

The disgruntled councillors sent their resignation letters to party’s working president KT Rama Rao. They quit the pink party after seeking a no-confidence motion against the municipal chairman and vice-chairman.
The chairman and vice-chairman will face a no-confidence vote on Friday. The Bellampally Municipality has a total of 34 wards.

A councillor died recently, bringing down the total number of councillors to 33, out of which 21 belong to BRS, 11 to Congress and one to BJP.  Municipal chairperson J Swetha recently joined the Congress in the presence of Bellampally MLA Gaddam Vinod.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRS Telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp