At Gitam, talk on importance of recognising varsities held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A talk titled ‘Universities: An Endangered Species?’ by Prof Jandhyala BG Tilak, former professor and vice-chancellor of the National University of Educational Planning and Administration, was organised by the Department of Sociology at GITAM School of Humanities and Social Sciences on Thursday.

Citing the NEP 2020, Prof Tilak spoke about the importance of recognising universities as knowledge houses rather than factories. He emphasised the need for universities to maintain autonomy in order to nurture knowledge and provide an intellectually-stimulating environment for the faculty and students.

He also highlighted the significance of strong financial support, competitive salaries for faculty, and comprehensive student support in rejuvenating universities.Prof Tilak elaborated on the need for diversity in faculty recruitment and the importance of investing in higher education as a public good that yields high returns for both individuals and society.

