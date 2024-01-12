BRS leaders accused of encroaching farmlands

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: A woman farmer, P Indramma, lodged a complaint with district Superintendent of Police (SP), alleging that some BRS leaders encroached upon her four acres of land in Chennapuram village of Nagaram mandal.

She alleged that Kadari Veeraswamy of Pasthala village created fake documents and got her land registered in his name. He is being supported by P Somaiah, Kesagani Anjaiah and sarpanch’s son Ashok of the same village, she added.

Indramma also said that she made a complaint to Nagaram tehsildar but in vain. She alleged that the land grabbers were claiming to be followers of former local MLA Gadari Kishore and former minister G Jagdish Reddy and preventing her family from cultivating the lands. She urged the SP to take action against the culprits and to protect her family from them.

