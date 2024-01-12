Home States Telangana

Google joins hands with govt, aims to advance digitisation

The firm’s V-C said that the technology and expertise would bring quality service to serve the needs of the people of the state.

Published: 12th January 2024 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2024 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Google vice-president Chandrasekhar Thota calls on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Google has announced a collaboration with the state government to advance the digitization agenda for various sectors, including farming. Chandrasekhar Thota, Google vice-president, called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Thursday and discussed with him about the investments in the state and expressed the desire to work with the government.

Chandrasekhar told the CM that Artificial Intelligence would transform every sector and decided to partner to develop the digitization agenda for Telangana in farming, education and health. The firm’s V-C said that the technology and expertise would bring quality service to serve the needs of the people of the state. Revanth also discussed the possible road safety improvements using Google maps and Google earth platforms. IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu was also present.

TAGS
Google Revanth Reddy

