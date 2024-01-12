Harvard faculty meet Telangana CM 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A delegation of faculty of Harvard University, USA, led by Dr Dominic Mao, Director PSIL-24 programme, called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence here on Thursday.

During the discussions, the Chief Minister asked them to collaborate with the state government to conduct yearlong educational programmes for strengthening and enriching residential schools in the state for the benefit of poor students.

The faculty informed the chief minister that a team from Harvard University, with the support of the Telangana School Education department, is conducting a five-day Programme of Scientifically Inspired Leadership (PSIL-24) for 100 Class X and Class XI students from government schools and 40 government high school English teachers from all the 33 districts in the state. The training programme will be held from January 7 to 12 at Osmania University. Principal Secretary Borra Venkatesham briefed the chief minister about the highlights of the programme.

