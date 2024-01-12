HC reserves order on TDP plea to block Vyuham

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court has reserved orders in response to a writ petition filed by the TDP, which sought to block the release of the film Vyuham, alleging procedural irregularities in the certification process and potential defamation against former Chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu.

Initially, a single judge had suspended the CBFC certificate, prompting the filmmakers to challenge the stay order before a division bench of the high court. However, the bench remanded the case back to Justice Nanda for an expeditious disposal. After three days of hearings from Tuesday to Thursday, the court reserved its orders, leaving the fate of Vyuham’s release in anticipation.

The petitioner, represented by TDP’s general secretary Nara Lokesh, raised concerns over the film’s certification process, claiming that crucial aspects of due procedure were overlooked. The film, purportedly delving into alleged corruption within Andhra Pradesh, was argued to contain defamatory remarks against Chandra Babu Naidu, with potential implications of contempt of court.

The film’s producer’s senior counsel said that the writ petition was not maintainable. He asserted that the petitioner, as a political party representative, lacked standing to file such a petition without watching the film and assumptions should not form the basis for legal action.

