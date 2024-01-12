Hopes rekindled: Congress govt to address Mallanasagar project oustees’ issues

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SIDDIPET: At long last, the district administration has begun listening to the prayers of the Mallanasagar project oustees. Siddipet District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil on Wednesday discussed the issue with the oustees relating to the payment of just compensation, oustees said on Thursday.

The sarpanches of Mallannasagar submergence villages, including Erravalli, Singaram, Etigadda Kishtapur, Rampur, Brahmana Banjarupally, Laxmapur, Pallepahad and Vemulagattu villages and Mamidala, Bailampur, and Thanedarpally villages under Konda Pochamma project attended the meeting.

The collector also met with the public representatives of the villages and reviewed the oustees’ problems

with them. He asked the officials of the revenue and engineering department to visit the resettlement colonies soon and identify all the problems faced by them and prepare proposals related to them.

Collector seeks details of open plots

The collector made it clear to the officials that they should gather the details of open plots to be given to the oustees, community hall, construction of temples, roads, and other facilities. Pratap Reddy of Etigadda Kistapur, one of the submerged villages, appealed to the officials to understand their situation and complete the process of allotment of R&R packages and open plots along with the minimum facilities.

The oustees have been going through an agonising ordeal with neither the officials nor the people’s representatives showing any interest in addressing them. Before the recent Assembly elections, the then BRS government promised action within one month after they staged a protest on Rajiv Rahadari.

After the Congress government took over, many oustees asked Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar to address the issue sooner than later. The oustees then asked District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil to solve the problems in R&R Colony at Mutrajpally and pay them the compensation they deserve.

