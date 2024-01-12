Hyderabad International Convention Centre to host Bio-Asia summit from February 26

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 21st edition of Bio-Asia, the marquee healthcare and Life Sciences event, organised by the state government, will be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) from February 26 to 28.

Over 3,000 delegates from 50 countries will participate in the summit.IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu conducted a review meeting on the preparations for the summit here on Thursday.

The 21st edition of Bio-Asia will feature prominent government dignitaries, industry leaders, researchers, entrepreneurs, and other delegates, and will explore the theme of Data & AI: Redefining Possibilities, to deliberate the possibility of reshaping the future of health-tech delivery paradigm in the country.Around 70 speakers, including global CEOs and industry leaders will attend the conference.

David Ricks (CEO, Eli Lilly and Company), Christopher Boerner (Incoming CEO, Bristol Myers Squibb), Geoff Martha (Chairman and CEO, Medtronic), Gregg Semenza (Nobel Laureate and Professor at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine) and others will be the key speakers.More than 200 companies will showcase some of the most groundbreaking advancements and cutting-edge products in the three-day conference.

IT minister said that Bio-Asia had emerged as a critical instrument for the development of the Indian and global Life-Sciences and allied industries over the last two decades. “We are thrilled to announce that several global CEOs will be attending Bio-Asia for the first time, underlining the event’s rising prominence on the international stage. It’s not just an event. It’s a culmination of two decades of excellence,” Sridhar Babu said.

IT and Industries principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan said that over the past 20 editions, Bio-Asia had played an unmatched role in sparking the renewed emphasis on the life-sciences industry, rekindling attention from regulation, corporates, startups and allied sectors alike.

“The 21st edition of Bio-Asia is certainly going to be a milestone event, as the presence of global leaders marks the vision to bridge the gaps in the healthcare industry and foster innovation in these critical sectors,” said Shakthi Nagappan, CEO of Bio-Asia.

