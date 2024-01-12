Legal cell soon to protect BRS workers from false cases: Harish

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former finance minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said that the BRS would set up a legal cell in Hyderabad and in all district offices to protect party workers from false cases.Stating that a trust would also be established for the protection of the party workers, Harish said that the party would provide help to the children of BRS workers, if necessary, from the trust. Addressing a Lok Sabha election preparatory meeting for the Mahabubabad constituency at Telangana Bhavan here, Harish said that the ruling Congress is indulging in Goebbels propaganda against Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and the power sectors.

“Though the BRS faced defeat in the Assembly elections, there was no need to worry too much. The defeat is just a ‘speed breaker’. I am confident that the BRS will storm to power again,” he said.

Cong government failed to provide irrigation water The former minister alleged that the Congress failed to implement its assurance of waiving crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh on December 9. The Congress still needs to implement its promise of giving bonus to paddy farmers, Harish said.

He also accused the Congress government of failing to provide irrigation water under Nagarjuna Sagar Project, not providing power, and said it was now talking about bringing a new power policy. “KCR government provided 24X7 power to farmers. Will the Congress government provide 48x7 power under the new policy?” the former minister said sarcastically. Harish said that BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao would visit Telangana Bhavan after a month of recuperating from his hip surgery. He said that the Congress had three groups in Khammam and no coordination among the ruling party leaders.

“The future belongs to the BRS,” Harish said, adding that party committees would be constituted soon.

Speaking to reporters, former minister Satyavathi Rathod accused the state government of failing to provide irrigation water to farmers. “The standing crops are withering away due to lack of water in Krishna delta,” she said. The Congress government was even scared of conducting Gram Panchayat elections, Satyavathi alleged.Former agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy wanted the state government to pay the pending Rs 1,000 crore to farmers who provided paddy to the government.

‘BRS will storm back to power’

Former minister T Harish Rao said: “Though the BRS faced defeat in the Assembly elections, there was no need to worry too much. The defeat is just a speed breaker. I am confident that the BRS will storm back

to power again.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Former finance minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said that the BRS would set up a legal cell in Hyderabad and in all district offices to protect party workers from false cases.Stating that a trust would also be established for the protection of the party workers, Harish said that the party would provide help to the children of BRS workers, if necessary, from the trust. Addressing a Lok Sabha election preparatory meeting for the Mahabubabad constituency at Telangana Bhavan here, Harish said that the ruling Congress is indulging in Goebbels propaganda against Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and the power sectors. “Though the BRS faced defeat in the Assembly elections, there was no need to worry too much. The defeat is just a ‘speed breaker’. I am confident that the BRS will storm to power again,” he said. Cong government failed to provide irrigation water The former minister alleged that the Congress failed to implement its assurance of waiving crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh on December 9. The Congress still needs to implement its promise of giving bonus to paddy farmers, Harish said. He also accused the Congress government of failing to provide irrigation water under Nagarjuna Sagar Project, not providing power, and said it was now talking about bringing a new power policy. “KCR government provided 24X7 power to farmers. Will the Congress government provide 48x7 power under the new policy?” the former minister said sarcastically. Harish said that BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao would visit Telangana Bhavan after a month of recuperating from his hip surgery. He said that the Congress had three groups in Khammam and no coordination among the ruling party leaders.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The future belongs to the BRS,” Harish said, adding that party committees would be constituted soon. Speaking to reporters, former minister Satyavathi Rathod accused the state government of failing to provide irrigation water to farmers. “The standing crops are withering away due to lack of water in Krishna delta,” she said. The Congress government was even scared of conducting Gram Panchayat elections, Satyavathi alleged.Former agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy wanted the state government to pay the pending Rs 1,000 crore to farmers who provided paddy to the government. ‘BRS will storm back to power’ Former minister T Harish Rao said: “Though the BRS faced defeat in the Assembly elections, there was no need to worry too much. The defeat is just a speed breaker. I am confident that the BRS will storm back to power again.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp