Micron Technology to invest in Telangana

The president and CEO of Micron Technology, Sanjay Mehrotra discussed with the CM about investment prospects in the state.

Published: 12th January 2024 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2024 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Micron Technology logo.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The president and CEO of Micron Technology, Sanjay Mehrotra, called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Thursday.

He discussed with the CM about the investment prospects in the state.

The CEO of the world’s fourth largest semiconductor manufacturer expressed happiness that Telangana was developed as the most favoured investment destination and the establishment of manufacturing industries.

Revanth assured Sanjay that the government would extend all facilities and cooperation to the company to invest and establish manufacturing units.

He hoped that industrialists would come forward for the establishment of industries, skill development and employment generation and help the state grow economically.

TAGS
Micron Technology Revanth Reddy

