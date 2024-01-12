Panel finds several issues with Dharani

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government-appointed committee on Dharani portal found several problems with the integrated land records management system The five-member committee, constituted to give suggestions to the Governor to revamp the portal, held its first meeting at the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) office on Thursday.

Later speaking to the media, committee member and advocate Sunil said that they had a preliminary meeting on Thursday and would meet again next week. While stating that all the meetings of the committee would be held at CCLA office, he also said that the panel would submit its report to the government very soon.Another member and Congress leader M Kodanda Reddy said that the people of Telangana suffered a lot due to Dharani portal. Details of several lands, including assigned lands, were not uploaded on Dharani portal, he said.

“Small and marginal farmers faced several problems in selling their lands after the introduction of Dharani system,” the Congress leader added. He said that all the problems will be rectified in the new portal to be introduced by the Congress government. It may be mentioned here that the Congress had assured in its election manifesto that Dharani would be replaced with Bhumatha portal.

