Telangana: Hunger pangs at special classes for Class X students

NALGONDA: Class X students attending special classes in state-run schools across Telangana are eagerly waiting for the newly formed Congress government to decide on continuing with the provision of snacks for them by allocating funds for the purpose. Special classes for Class X students of state-run schools commenced across Telangana on January 2.

The previous BRS government allocated funds to provide snacks, spending Rs 5 per student. However, the Congress government has not yet made its stance on the matter clear. The special classes are conducted with the aim of increasing the pass percentage of Class X students of government schools. However, these special classes have inadvertently become a source of struggle for many students.

With classes starting at 8:30 in the morning, students from remote villages have no option but to attend on an empty stomach. For many, the daily routine means that they leave home at 7:30 am and return at 6:30 pm, leaving little time for proper meals. A total of 22,189 students across 631 government high schools in the erstwhile Nalgonda district are enrolled in Class X.

The special classes run from 8:30 am to 9:30 am and 4:45 pm to 5:45 pm. K Ravikumar, a tenth-standard student from Guttakindi Annaram, voiced the difficulties faced. He said that departing early from home means no time for breakfast.

V Narsimha, another student from Bhuddaram village, said that he struggles to endure the period from 12:45 pm to 5:45 pm without food, as special classes follow immediately after the regular classes in the evening.

Nalgonda District Education Officer B Bikshapathi said that no orders from the government have been received regarding the provision of breakfast or snacks for Class X special class students. He mentioned that Ragi porridge is being provided to all government school students on alternate days, to address their nutritional needs.

