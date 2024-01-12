Home States Telangana

Telangana: Six held in connection with two tiger deaths

While it was initially said that the deaths were caused by territorial fights, official sources said poachers laced the carcass of cattle with pesticide to hunt the big cats.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Six persons were arrested from Daregaon and other surrounding villages on Thursday for their alleged involvement in the deaths of two tigers in the Kagaznagar division of Kumurambheem Asifabad district.

Additionally, the district forest officials have deployed 70 staffers to trace the missing big cats.  In the last 10 days, two tigers were killed and at least another two, suspected to be poisoned, have gone missing. While it was initially said that the deaths were caused by territorial fights, official sources said poachers laced the carcass of cattle with pesticide to hunt the big cats.

Whether the two missing tigers have died of suspected poisoning or crossed the division via the Pranahitha river into the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) remains to be seen, officials said, adding that they are coordinating with forest authorities from Maharashtra.

