Three urban local bodies in Telangana bag cleanest city award in South

HYDERABAD: Urban local bodies Siddipet, Gundlapochampally and Nizampet have bagged the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023 in the Zonal Award category (South). Gundlapochampally bagged Zonal Award in the cleanest city in the south zone with less than one lakh population category while Nizampet bagged the award for the cleanest city with population between 25,000 and 50,000 category. Siddipet bagged the award for being the cleanest city in the south zone with population between 50,000 and one lakh.

As many as 18 ULBs in Telangana bagged the best ranking under zonal level category. These ULBs are: Nizampet, Medchal, Peerzadiguda, Narsingi, Ibrahimpatnam, Shamshabad, Dubbaka, Nagaram, Yellandu, Turkyamjal, Bollaram, Huzurabad, Armoor, Ieeja, Ameenpur, Boduppal and Bandlaguda Jagir. They were declared winners based on an assessment of 90 parameters covering solid waste management, litter-free commercial areas, community-level composting, access to toilets, maintenance of PT/CTs, liquid waste management, citizen awareness, citizen engagement and innovations.

According to CDMA officials, ULBs in Telangana are forerunners in planning and establishing composting units, DRCCs, biomining of legacy waste and faecal sludge treatment plants (FSTPs) for waste management in urban areas. With these initiatives, the state has embarked on its journey towards ODF ++ and GFC certifications. The state’s efforts on compost units (224), DRCCs (206) and FSTPs (39) and citizen awareness campaigns and participation platforms resulted in achieving awards.

The ULBs have constructed more than 9,088 public toilets and 1,57,000 individual toilets, procured and distributed 4,713 Swachh Autos and are also establishing faecal sludge treatment plants. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) certified 77 as ODF+, 45 as ODF++ and two as Water+. The remaining 19 ULBs have sustained ODF status.

Hyderabad City Report Card

Door to Door collection of waste (88%)

Source Segregation (100%)

Waste generation vs processing (100%)

Remediation of Dumpsites (100%)

Cleanliness of Residential Areas (89%)

Cleanliness of Market Areas (89%)

Cleanliness of Water Bodies (71%)

Cleanliness of Public Toilets (90%)

