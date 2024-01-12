Union Minister Kishan Reddy slams ‘pseudo-secularist’ Congress for decision to skip Pran Pratishtha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State BJP chief and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday slammed the Congress top brass’ decision to boycott the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Temple on January 22. Addressing the media here, Kishan said that people will not forgive the “pseudo-secularist” attitude of the Congress.

He said that the celebration of Lord Ram on January 22 is an emotional event for all Hindus cutting across caste, language and regional lines. He alleged that the Congress’ decision is a part of its appeasement politics. “This decision was taken from a political point of view,” he added.

Stressing that the event is not political, the BJP state chief said that the history of Ayodhya is marked by sacrifices. The souls of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives fighting for the reconstruction of the Ram temple will rest in peace with the Pran Pratishta ceremony, he added.

Stating that the Congress party has made it a habit to politicise every issue related to Hindus, the Union Minister said that the Congress, whose leadership is imported from abroad, is speaking against the country’s culture and traditions and the way of life of Hindus.

Kishan questioned why cases were registered on December 29 against people who participated in an akshintalu (sacred rice) distribution programme in Secunderabad. He accused the Congress government of working to get the approval of the AIMIM.

