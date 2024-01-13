Home States Telangana

Applications invited for Telangana PSC chair post

The government on Friday invited applications from eligible persons for the respective posts.

Published: 13th January 2024 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2024 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

TSPSC

TSPSC headquarters

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two days after Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan accepted the resignations of the TSPSC chairman and other members, the state government initiated the process to appoint a new chairman and members for the Commission. The government on Friday invited applications from eligible persons for the respective posts.

The sample application forms have been made available at www.telangana.gov.in. Eligible candidates should submit their applications in the prescribed format by emailing secy-ser-gad@telangana.gov.in by 5 pm on January 18, 2024. These appointments will be made from the applications received, or, by the Screening Committee appointed by the government, according to an official release.

It may be recalled here that after a series of paper leaks and the cancellation of examinations, the government has decided to revamp TSPSC on the lines of UPSC. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently called on UPSC chairman Manoj Soni and sought the latter’s suggestions.

Later, the CM announced that the staff would be appointed permanently for TSPSC. Like UPSC, the chairman and members of the TSPSC too would be appointed without political interference. The Congress is of the view that the TSPSC became a political rehabilitation centre, which resulted in paper leaks. After the resignation of TSPSC chairman B Janardhan Reddy, the state government postponed the Group-II examination slated for January 6 and 7.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana PSC Chairman TSPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp