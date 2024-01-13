Applications invited for Telangana PSC chair post

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two days after Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan accepted the resignations of the TSPSC chairman and other members, the state government initiated the process to appoint a new chairman and members for the Commission. The government on Friday invited applications from eligible persons for the respective posts.

The sample application forms have been made available at www.telangana.gov.in. Eligible candidates should submit their applications in the prescribed format by emailing secy-ser-gad@telangana.gov.in by 5 pm on January 18, 2024. These appointments will be made from the applications received, or, by the Screening Committee appointed by the government, according to an official release.

It may be recalled here that after a series of paper leaks and the cancellation of examinations, the government has decided to revamp TSPSC on the lines of UPSC. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently called on UPSC chairman Manoj Soni and sought the latter’s suggestions.

Later, the CM announced that the staff would be appointed permanently for TSPSC. Like UPSC, the chairman and members of the TSPSC too would be appointed without political interference. The Congress is of the view that the TSPSC became a political rehabilitation centre, which resulted in paper leaks. After the resignation of TSPSC chairman B Janardhan Reddy, the state government postponed the Group-II examination slated for January 6 and 7.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Two days after Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan accepted the resignations of the TSPSC chairman and other members, the state government initiated the process to appoint a new chairman and members for the Commission. The government on Friday invited applications from eligible persons for the respective posts. The sample application forms have been made available at www.telangana.gov.in. Eligible candidates should submit their applications in the prescribed format by emailing secy-ser-gad@telangana.gov.in by 5 pm on January 18, 2024. These appointments will be made from the applications received, or, by the Screening Committee appointed by the government, according to an official release. It may be recalled here that after a series of paper leaks and the cancellation of examinations, the government has decided to revamp TSPSC on the lines of UPSC. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently called on UPSC chairman Manoj Soni and sought the latter’s suggestions.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Later, the CM announced that the staff would be appointed permanently for TSPSC. Like UPSC, the chairman and members of the TSPSC too would be appointed without political interference. The Congress is of the view that the TSPSC became a political rehabilitation centre, which resulted in paper leaks. After the resignation of TSPSC chairman B Janardhan Reddy, the state government postponed the Group-II examination slated for January 6 and 7. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp