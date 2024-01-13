BJP faces a problem of plenty as aspirants line up for Zaheerabad ticket

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Several BJP leaders, businessmen, realtors and social activists are aspiring for the saffron party ticket to contest from the Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency. Industrialist and scientist Pydi Yellareddy, businessman Medapati Prakash Reddy, BJP state leader Yendala Laxminarayana, Ale Jithendra, son of late Ale Narendra, are some of the prominent aspirants.

Adding to the growing list are new entrants. A prominent political leader’s son may join the saffron party very soon and test his luck in the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP won three MP seats in north Telangana in 2019 and hopes to improve its tally in the coming elections riding on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave in the country. In the recent Assembly elections, the party did fairly well in Adilabad and Nizamabad districts.

In the Kamareddy Assembly constituency, which forms part of the Zaheerabad LS seat, party candidate KV Ramana Reddy proved a dark horse by defeating giants like the then chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy. This is the reason for several leaders and businessmen eying the seat. The sitting MPs from Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Adilabad are from the saffron party, further boosting their confidence of emerging victorious in the election.

According to sources, while some are seriously trying to become MPs, others will test the waters for their political entry. However, the party leadership is planning to strike strong roots in the constituency by strengthening its base for decades to come.

KV Ramana Reddy’s resounding victory in the Kamareddy Assembly election has lifted the morale of the BJP which sees strong Hindutva sentiment prevailing in Zaheerabad, Narayanakhed, Kamareddy, Banswada and Jukkal-Yellareddy and predicts that any candidate fielded by it will have a cake walk in the constituency.

Ramana Reddy (political) and Baddam Mahipal Reddy (organisation) the BJP in-charge for the Zaheerabad constituency. The party has even completed meetings to review election preparedness in Kamareddy, Yellareddy, Banswada, and Jukkal Assembly segments.

The Zaheerabad LS constituency review meeting will be held in the party-state office in Hyderabad on Sunday. After that, the party will start election work.“Zaheerabad is the first constituency to start groundwork to win the upcoming election by banking on Modi’s popularity,’’ BJP in-charge (organisation) Baddam Mahipal Reddy said. ‘

Speaking to TNIE, he said that after the constituency review meeting, a detailed report on election preparedness in the constituency was submitted to BJP state president G Kishan Reddy. “The party state core committee and party national leadership will finalise the candidate,’’ Mahipal Reddy explained.

