BRS unable to digest poll defeat: Telangana Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy on Friday said that BRS leaders haven’t gotten enlightenment even after being handed a crushing defeat by the voters in the recent elections.“BRS working president KT Rama Rao isn’t in a position to concede defeat as the BRS government has not done anything except propaganda,” the MLC said.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Jeevan Reddy alleged that the Kaleshwaram redesign was “bogus” and Mission Bhagiratha was nothing but a scam. He said that the chlorination of water will come down to zero after every 20 km of pumping, and expressed apprehension as to how the authorities approved the project. He demanded that the officials who approved such faulty designs should be brought to justice.

Stating that the previous BRS government did not release the amounts earmarked under the SC/ST development fund, Jeevan Reddy said that the KCR government brought the Dalit Bandhu scheme to shift public attention from the diversion of funds from the SC/ST Sub-Plan.

“The BRS government had the opportunity to make 12% reservations as promised, but they hid behind the Indra Sawhney judgement setting 50% as the upper ceiling for reservations,” he said. The MLC said that BRS betrayal made STs vote for Congress and in the coming Lok Sabha elections, pink party candidates will not be able to even retain their deposits.

