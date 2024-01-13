BRS working President KTR takes ‘full responsibility’ for party's defeat in Telangana Assembly elections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking full responsibility for the defeat of the party in the recent Assembly elections, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that the car (the party’s poll symbol) that worked nonstop for 10 years “has gone for servicing”.“After servicing, the car would work at higher speed,” he said, terming the defeat of the BRS in the Assembly elections as “just a speed breaker”.

Rama Rao was addressing an election preparatory meeting for the Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency at the Telangana Bhavan on Friday. He said that a defeat in polls was nothing new for the BRS as the party would emerge victorious in the forthcoming Lok Sabha and local body elections.

Former minister T Harish Rao

unveils a Telangana Talli statue

at JD Palli in Manoharabad of

Gajwel on Friday

Reacting to comments by some BRS leaders that the people made a mistake by defeating the BRS in the Assembly elections, Rama Rao said such comments were unwarranted. He pointed out that the same people supported the BRS during the separate statehood movement and also voted the party to power in two successive elections.

Rama Rao also pointed out that the people did not outright reject the BRS. “Public response during the electioneering was good, but the results were disappointing,” he said, adding that the party is analysing the reasons for its defeat. “Even some elderly persons who cast their votes for the Congress are asking why KCR did not become CM again,” the former minister said, pointing out that the BRS won 39 seats and lost 14 seats with narrow margins.

Rama Rao said that the feedback received from the people suggested that the leadership focused much on administration and did not concentrate on party affairs. “I take full responsibility for the defeat”, he said. He also said that the organisational structure of the party was not built properly and due recognition was not given to those who joined BRS from other parties. Rama Rao also said that the MLA-centric activity in the segments was not correct.

“The party did not focus on the financial stability of the workers. Government schemes directly reached the beneficiary without the involvement of the party worker. Thus, the link between the voter and the worker was snapped,” Rama Rao said.

The BRS government provided six lakh ration cards in the state and 15,000 new Aasara pensions were given in each Assembly segment but the party failed to give proper publicity on this, he said.Rama Rao said that the party also failed to predict the adverse impact of some schemes like Dalit Bandhu. He said that the views expressed in the party meetings would be brought to the notice of BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao.

