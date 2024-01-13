Diamonds worth Rs 6 crore seized at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Diamonds worth Rs 6 crore hidden in chocolate wrappers were seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence from two passengers bound for Dubai at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here Friday.

“Upon checking the baggage of the two passengers, we found precious stones concealed in zipped plastic pouches wrapped in white papers which were sealed in chocolate packets. The 5569.64 carats of diamonds are worth Rs 6,03,51,017,” police said. The duo were also carrying one lakh Indian currency and foreign exchange worth Rs 9,83,509, cops added. The two were arrested and further investigation is in progress.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Diamonds worth Rs 6 crore hidden in chocolate wrappers were seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence from two passengers bound for Dubai at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here Friday. “Upon checking the baggage of the two passengers, we found precious stones concealed in zipped plastic pouches wrapped in white papers which were sealed in chocolate packets. The 5569.64 carats of diamonds are worth Rs 6,03,51,017,” police said. The duo were also carrying one lakh Indian currency and foreign exchange worth Rs 9,83,509, cops added. The two were arrested and further investigation is in progress. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });