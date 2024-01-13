Heavy holiday traffic on NH 65 towards Vijayawada as Sankranti approaches

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: As Makara Sankranti approaches, heavy traffic was observed at the Pantangi and Korlapahad toll plazas on NH 65 on Friday. At the Panthangi toll plaza, which has a total of 16 toll gates, 10 gates have been allocated for vehicles heading towards Vijayawada due to the influx of heavy vehicles.

The GMR group has appointed an additional 30 staff members at each toll plaza to expedite the departure of vehicles without causing delays. Furthermore, a heavy crane, ambulance, and medical staff are stationed every 20 to 30 km to respond to any unforeseen incidents.

GMR toll plaza in charge Sridhar Reddy informed TNIE that approximately 60,000 vehicles were expected to travel towards the Vijayawada route during the Sankranti festival holidays. He noted an increase of about 20,000 vehicles compared to regular days, starting from Friday. He urged motorists to dial 1033 for assistance in case of any emergency on the highway.

