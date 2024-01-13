Home States Telangana

High transportation charges spark protest by cotton farmers in Adilabad

Adilabad BJP MLA Payal Shankar and Additional Collector Shyamala Devi intervened and engaged in discussions with officials and traders.

Published: 13th January 2024 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2024 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

adilabad

Farmers line up their vehicles to weigh their cotton products in Adilabad.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The purchase of cotton from farmers at the Adilabad market yard commenced on Friday following a delay of almost five hours. Protests by farmers and refusal by traders to purchase cotton created a tense atmosphere in the market. Adilabad BJP MLA Payal Shankar and Additional Collector Shyamala Devi intervened and engaged in discussions with officials and traders.The market was closed on Thursday, and with the onset of the festive season of Sankranti, a considerable number of farmers arrived with their cotton produce, bringing around 2,500 vehicles to the market yard.

Farmers line up their vehicles to weigh
their cotton produce in Adilabad

Although the scheduled start time for cotton purchase was 8 am, it did not commence until the afternoon. Concerned, the farmers staged a protest in front of the market yard office. They claimed that the cotton had been brought from far-away places to the market yard early in the morning and demanded additional charges for the waiting time. They also demanded government intervention in the cotton purchase process.

On the other hand, the traders, citing a shortage of lorries, refused to make purchases, stating an inability to clear the storage of cotton from the ginning industries. Raju Chintawar, the president of the Cotton Traders Association, highlighted the consistent increase in transportation prices via lorry over the last three years by lorry owners, regardless of fluctuations in diesel prices. This time, the increase was Rs 4,000, making transportation from Adilabad to Guntur cost Rs 41,000 without loading charges.

Chintawar said that the increased prices directly burdened the farmers, as the stock value of cotton remained stagnant due to a lack of lorries for transportation. Upon learning of the issue, Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar and Additional Collector Shyamala Devi visited the market yard and held discussions with the traders and protesting farmers. They urged both the lorry association and ginning industrialists to bring any problems to the notice of the administration and the state government and said that the farmers should not suffer.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
protests Adilabad cotton farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp