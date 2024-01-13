Notice issued to IPS officer’s son for threatening retired IAS officer's family in Telangana

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sahith, son of senior IPS officer Naveen Kumar, has been served a notice by the Jubilee Hills police for allegedly threatening the family of retired IAS officer Bhanwar Lal recently. The police served a notice based on a complaint lodged by Lal’s wife, Mani Lal, who alleged that Sahith, along with two unidentified men, barged into their residence and intimidated them with dire consequences in a property dispute between Naveen Kumar and the family of Bhanwar Lal.

Naveen Kumar is the joint director of the Telangana State Police Academy. The development came against the backdrop of the ongoing investigation against Naveen Kumar in a case registered at the Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) in December 2023. The case is related to Naveen Kumar and two others from his family allegedly trying to occupy Lal’s house in Jubilee Hills, which they took on lease from them. It is claimed that they have paid no rent since 2020 and tried to occupy the house.

Mani Lal, in her complaint to Jubilee Hills police, claimed that Sahith along with two bouncers barged into their house, obstructed her and misbehaved with her. The Jubilee Hills police said that they were investigating the issue. Cases have been registered against Sahith under Sections 341, 506 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Sahith has been issued a notice to appear at the police station for questioning and further extend cooperation in the investigation.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Sahith, son of senior IPS officer Naveen Kumar, has been served a notice by the Jubilee Hills police for allegedly threatening the family of retired IAS officer Bhanwar Lal recently. The police served a notice based on a complaint lodged by Lal’s wife, Mani Lal, who alleged that Sahith, along with two unidentified men, barged into their residence and intimidated them with dire consequences in a property dispute between Naveen Kumar and the family of Bhanwar Lal. Naveen Kumar is the joint director of the Telangana State Police Academy. The development came against the backdrop of the ongoing investigation against Naveen Kumar in a case registered at the Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) in December 2023. The case is related to Naveen Kumar and two others from his family allegedly trying to occupy Lal’s house in Jubilee Hills, which they took on lease from them. It is claimed that they have paid no rent since 2020 and tried to occupy the house. Mani Lal, in her complaint to Jubilee Hills police, claimed that Sahith along with two bouncers barged into their house, obstructed her and misbehaved with her. The Jubilee Hills police said that they were investigating the issue. Cases have been registered against Sahith under Sections 341, 506 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Sahith has been issued a notice to appear at the police station for questioning and further extend cooperation in the investigation.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp