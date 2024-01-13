Home States Telangana

Private sugar factory to come up in Zaheerabad

The new factory being set up near Moothur will have a crushing capacity of four lakh metric tonnes.

Published: 13th January 2024 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2024 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Sugar Factory. Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: There is hope at last for sugarcane farmers in Zaheerabad. A private sugar factory being set up near Moothur village in Raikode mandal in the Zaheerabad area has brought cheers to farmers this festive season. Till now they were a worried lot as they have to travel long distances, incurring heavy expenses, to sell their produce. Adding to their woes was the recent decision of the Trident Sugars Ltd ceasing operations.

The farmers, however, are now hopeful that their problems will resolved soon as the Godavariganga Agro Products Private Limited has come forward to set up a sugar factory near Moothu village. Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha laid the foundation for stone for the factory on Friday.

The new factory being set up near Moothur will have a crushing capacity of four lakh metric tonnes. According to experts, this will help more farmers take to sugarcane cultivation in and around Narayankhed and Zaheerabad areas.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sugar factory sugarcane farming Zaheerabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp