Private sugar factory to come up in Zaheerabad

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: There is hope at last for sugarcane farmers in Zaheerabad. A private sugar factory being set up near Moothur village in Raikode mandal in the Zaheerabad area has brought cheers to farmers this festive season. Till now they were a worried lot as they have to travel long distances, incurring heavy expenses, to sell their produce. Adding to their woes was the recent decision of the Trident Sugars Ltd ceasing operations.

The farmers, however, are now hopeful that their problems will resolved soon as the Godavariganga Agro Products Private Limited has come forward to set up a sugar factory near Moothu village. Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha laid the foundation for stone for the factory on Friday.

The new factory being set up near Moothur will have a crushing capacity of four lakh metric tonnes. According to experts, this will help more farmers take to sugarcane cultivation in and around Narayankhed and Zaheerabad areas.

