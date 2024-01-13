Home States Telangana

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to join Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra in Manipur

According to official sources, Revanth is then likely to leave for Davos, Switzerland, from January 15 to 20, to attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) to attract investments.

Published: 13th January 2024 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2024 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday arrived in Delhi along with a few party colleagues. He is set to attend party discussions and will also meet Union ministers. Revanth will then be travelling to Manipur to attend Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which is scheduled to commence on January 14.

According to official sources, Revanth is then likely to leave for Davos, Switzerland, from January 15 to 20, to attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) to attract investments. The CM has also sought appointments to meet a couple of Union ministers on Saturday to submit representations.

Revanth, who is also the TPCC chief, is likely to meet the Congress high command over the political appointments of MLC and corporation posts. The party is gearing up to announce these nominations by the end of this month, upon approval from the high command.

Sources privy to the developments of the appointment of nominations to various posts said that although the party high command has given a free hand to the CM, he would take a formal approval duly following the party’s traditions.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Revanth Reddy Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Manipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp