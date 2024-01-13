Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to join Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra in Manipur

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday arrived in Delhi along with a few party colleagues. He is set to attend party discussions and will also meet Union ministers. Revanth will then be travelling to Manipur to attend Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which is scheduled to commence on January 14.

According to official sources, Revanth is then likely to leave for Davos, Switzerland, from January 15 to 20, to attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) to attract investments. The CM has also sought appointments to meet a couple of Union ministers on Saturday to submit representations.

Revanth, who is also the TPCC chief, is likely to meet the Congress high command over the political appointments of MLC and corporation posts. The party is gearing up to announce these nominations by the end of this month, upon approval from the high command.

Sources privy to the developments of the appointment of nominations to various posts said that although the party high command has given a free hand to the CM, he would take a formal approval duly following the party’s traditions.

