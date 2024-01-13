Home States Telangana

Telangana government to set up skill development centres in districts

IT & Industries Minister Sridhar Babu said that the government is planning to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) courses for graduates

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Friday said that the state government, besides establishing skill development universities, will soon launch industry-oriented skill development centres in every district. The minister inaugurated a job mela organised by Setwin in Secunderabad on National Youth Day. Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Babu said that the government is also planning to introduce a separate course for the graduates of Artificial Intelligence.

“The Congress government’s focus is on equipping the youth with required skills. We want to make Telangana the No. 1 state in human resources development,” he said.  Referring to Vivekananda Jayanti, which is observed as the National Youth Day on January 12, the minister said: “Swami Vivekananda’s principles and teachings are an inspiration to youth. Every youngster should follow his teachings to succeed in life.”

Criticising the previous government, he said: “The BRS government was aimless when it came to creation of jobs. But the Congress government, on the other hand, is moving forward to provide jobs to Telangana youth.”Expressing concern over youth getting addicted to drugs, he said that the Congress government will strive to eradicate this culture of drugs. “CM Revanth Reddy created a special wing to completely eradicate drugs,” he added.

