Telangana Irrigation Minister directed officials to complete ongoing projects in Nalgonda within two years

The minister said that the BRS government failed to take up maintenance works on SLBC canals and flood flow canals.

Published: 13th January 2024 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2024 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday directed officials to complete the ongoing irrigation projects in Nalgonda within the next two years. Uttam chaired a review meeting on Nalgonda projects with Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and officials.

The ministers said that the injustice was done to irrigation projects in Nalgonda by the BRS government. They said that though the SLBC was almost complete, the BRS government deliberately neglected the project and did not complete the remaining work.

Uttam directed the officials to complete the Udayasamudram-Brahmanavelumula lift irrigation scheme, designed to provide irrigation to one lakh acres and the pending SLBC tunnel works on a war footing basis. The minister said that the BRS government failed to take up maintenance works on SLBC canals and flood flow canals. He directed the officials to take up maintenance work and repair work immediately.

Uttam assured the officials that the government would release Rs 100 crore for land acquisition for the first phase of the Udayasamudram project and another Rs 100 core for the works. The first phase works of Udayasamudram should be completed within a year, he said.

Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

