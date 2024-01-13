Home States Telangana

Telangana RTC seeks legal opinion, cancels rooster auction

Meanwhile, a man from Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh, Vallepu Mahesh, claimed he was the owner of the rooster.

Published: 13th January 2024 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2024 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC

Telangana RTC authorities hand over rooster to Blue Cross Society member at bus depot-2 in Karimnagar on Friday.

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  The TSRTC officials of the Karimnagar depot on Friday cancelled the proposed auction of the rooster they found on a bus on Thursday after seeking legal opinion and handed over the bird to the Blue Cross Society. Meanwhile, a man from Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh, Vallepu Mahesh, claimed he was the owner of the rooster.

Officials hand over the abandoned
rooster to the Blue Cross Society at
Bus Depot No. 2 in
Karimnagar on Friday

He released a selfie video along with a clip of the rooster in his backyard. He claimed that he had dozed off and forgotten the rooster in the bus at the Karimnagar bus station before alighting. He said that he had even purchased a ticket for the rooster.

Mahesh, a mason working in Rudrangi village of Rajanna-Sircilla district, came from Nellore in search of a livelihood. He said he was carrying the rooster to Rudrangi for the Sankranti festival.Interestingly, three other persons reportedly came forward to claim the rooster and when questioned by the police at the bus station, they beat a hasty retreat.

Karimnagar TSRTC depot-2 manager V Mallaiah said that to avoid potential legal complications, the auction was cancelled, and the rooster was handed over to Tumu Narayana, the Karimnagar in-charge of the Blue Cross Society. The bird was then shifted to Blue Cross office in Hyderabad, Mallaiah added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSRTC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp