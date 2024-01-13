Telangana RTC seeks legal opinion, cancels rooster auction

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The TSRTC officials of the Karimnagar depot on Friday cancelled the proposed auction of the rooster they found on a bus on Thursday after seeking legal opinion and handed over the bird to the Blue Cross Society. Meanwhile, a man from Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh, Vallepu Mahesh, claimed he was the owner of the rooster.

Officials hand over the abandoned

rooster to the Blue Cross Society at

Bus Depot No. 2 in

Karimnagar on Friday

He released a selfie video along with a clip of the rooster in his backyard. He claimed that he had dozed off and forgotten the rooster in the bus at the Karimnagar bus station before alighting. He said that he had even purchased a ticket for the rooster.

Mahesh, a mason working in Rudrangi village of Rajanna-Sircilla district, came from Nellore in search of a livelihood. He said he was carrying the rooster to Rudrangi for the Sankranti festival.Interestingly, three other persons reportedly came forward to claim the rooster and when questioned by the police at the bus station, they beat a hasty retreat.

Karimnagar TSRTC depot-2 manager V Mallaiah said that to avoid potential legal complications, the auction was cancelled, and the rooster was handed over to Tumu Narayana, the Karimnagar in-charge of the Blue Cross Society. The bird was then shifted to Blue Cross office in Hyderabad, Mallaiah added.

