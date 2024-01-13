Home States Telangana

Two remanded for poisoning male tiger in Daregaon forest

Published: 13th January 2024 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2024 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Officials from the Forest Department presented three persons, including a minor, in court on Friday for poisoning a male tiger to death in Daregaon forest of Kagaznagar mandal in Kumurambheem Asifabad district on January 8. Two of the accused were remanded to 12 days of judicial custody, while the juvenile was released.

The accused have been identified as Kova Gangu, Attram Jalapathi, and an 11-year-old minor, all from Wankidi mandal. District Forest Officer T Neeraj Kumar said that an investigation revealed that the three accused had poisoned cattle to kill the tiger. Evidence supporting this claim has also been collected. A search operation with approximately 120 personnel is underway in the forest surrounding the location where the tiger died.

