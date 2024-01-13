Woman charred to death as bus catches fire in Telangana

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A woman was burnt to death and three others suffered injuries when a private bus they were traveling in caught fire following an accident in the Gadwal district of Telangana early on Saturday.

The woman got trapped inside the burning bus after the mishap and died, police said.

Three other passengers of the bus, heading to Chittoor in neighboring Andhra Pradesh, sustained injuries and are said to be safe.

Police suspect that the driver was speeding or may have dozed off at the wheel and lost control of the vehicle.

