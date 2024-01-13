Home States Telangana

Woman charred to death as bus catches fire in Telangana

Police suspect that the driver was speeding or may have dozed off at the wheel and lost control of the vehicle.

Published: 13th January 2024 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2024 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Fire, Blaze, self-immolation

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A woman was burnt to death and three others suffered injuries when a private bus they were traveling in caught fire following an accident in the Gadwal district of Telangana early on Saturday.

The woman got trapped inside the burning bus after the mishap and died, police said.

Three other passengers of the bus, heading to Chittoor in neighboring Andhra Pradesh, sustained injuries and are said to be safe.

Police suspect that the driver was speeding or may have dozed off at the wheel and lost control of the vehicle.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Telangana bus fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp