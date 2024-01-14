FIR against Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM for remarks against Sonia Gandhi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An FIR was filed against Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Narayanaswamy Kalathuru in Hyderabad on Saturday for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Sonia Gandhi during a public meeting which was organised as part of the ‘Samajika Sadhikara Yatra’ at Hukuru mandal of the neighbouring state. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by TPCC senior vice president Dr Mallu Ravi.

The case was booked under Sections 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) read with 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC with Begumbazar police station.

Speaking to the media, Ravi said that the AP deputy chief minister made objectionable statements against Sonia Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson, by stating that she was responsible for the untimely death of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He said that such statements were deplorable and had no space in healthy politics. He also said that he had filed another case with the cybercrime police against a conman who created a fake website to attract donations under ‘Donation for the nation’.

