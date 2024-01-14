India set to become a superpower: Union Minister RK Singh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Union government was unwavering in its commitment to bring development to the doorstep of every poor family, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is growing and becoming a superpower. Singh participated in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatras held at Hylam Colony Jubilee Hills and Bagh Lingampally-Sundaraiah Park on Saturday.

He emphasised the importance of the yatra in creating awareness of Central schemes and how they can help people to prosper. Singh urged those who may have missed out on these schemes to apply and avail the benefits. “This is a great opportunity for everyone to take advantage of the government’s initiatives and improve their lives,” he said.

Singh highlighted various schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana which provides affordable housing, Ayushman Bharat which provides health insurance up to Rs 5 lakh, PM Swanidhi Yojana which provides loans for business purposes to street vendors, Jeevan Jyothy Bima Yojana, an insurance scheme with meagre premium, and Mudra Yojana which enables the beneficiaries to apply for business loan without any collateral. He said that these schemes are meant to benefit economically weaker sections.

The Union minister said that the poor people are very close to the heart of the prime minister and that is why he has made provision of 5 kg free ration for five years to all the poor in the country.“We have made the country strong. Now our enemies have stopped carrying out terrorist attacks. We have given befitting replies, be it to Pakistan or China. Today, India is the fifth largest power in the world. Our core philosophy is to make India strong. And the second core belief is to bring the poor people out of poverty. All eligible poor should have access to food, electricity and water,’’ Singh said.

