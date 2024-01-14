Home States Telangana

India set to become a superpower: Union Minister RK Singh

The Union minister said that the poor people are very close to the heart of the prime minister and that is why he has made provision of 5 kg free ration for five years to all the poor in the country.

Published: 14th January 2024 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2024 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

MoS Power RK Singh (File photo| PTI)

Union Minister for Power RK Singh. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Union government was unwavering in its commitment to bring development to the doorstep of every poor family, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is growing and becoming a superpower. Singh participated in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatras held at Hylam Colony Jubilee Hills and Bagh Lingampally-Sundaraiah Park on Saturday.

He emphasised the importance of the yatra in creating awareness of Central schemes and how they can help people to prosper. Singh urged those who may have missed out on these schemes to apply and avail the benefits. “This is a great opportunity for everyone to take advantage of the government’s initiatives and improve their lives,” he said.

Singh highlighted various schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana which provides affordable housing, Ayushman Bharat which provides health insurance up to Rs 5 lakh, PM Swanidhi Yojana which provides loans for business purposes to street vendors, Jeevan Jyothy Bima Yojana, an insurance scheme with meagre premium, and Mudra Yojana which enables the beneficiaries to apply for business loan without any collateral. He said that these schemes are meant to benefit economically weaker sections.

The Union minister said that the poor people are very close to the heart of the prime minister and that is why he has made provision of 5 kg free ration for five years to all the poor in the country.“We have made the country strong. Now our enemies have stopped carrying out terrorist attacks. We have given befitting replies, be it to Pakistan or China. Today, India is the fifth largest power in the world. Our core philosophy is to make India strong. And the second core belief is to bring the poor people out of poverty. All eligible poor should have access to food, electricity and water,’’ Singh said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RK Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp