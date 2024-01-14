PIL filed against BRS in Telangana High court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An advocate from Hyderabad has filed a PIL in the Telangana High Court, challenging the decision of the then BRS government to allot 11 acres of prime land in Survey Nos. 239 and 240 of Kokapet village, Gandipet mandal in Rangareddy district, to the BRS party. Venkatrami Reddy, the advocate, contended that the land, with an estimated market value running into crores, was handed over to the pink party at a shockingly low price of Rs 3,41,25,000.

He raised concerns about transparency and fairness in the allocation procedure, contending that the allotment was made without following the standard tender process. Venkatrami Reddy pointed to the lack of public disclosure regarding the proceedings related to the land allotment.A similar PIL has been filed by the Forum for Good Governance (NGO) in the high court. A bench, in response to the NGO’s PIL, had issued notices to the government, and the case is pending adjudication.

