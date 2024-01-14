Telangana CM keeps going to Delhi to get orders from party: BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Criticising Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for visiting the national capital multiple times after assuming office, BJP state vice president NVSS Prabhakar on Saturday alleged that the chief minister was unable to work independently and was forced to go to Delhi to take directions from the Congress high command to run his government in the state.

He also alleged that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao used to run his administration from his farmhouse while Revanth is dependent on the party leadership in Delhi. Addressing a press conference at the state BJP office here, Prabhakar alleged that without a proper plan, the Congress announced its six guarantees for the people and grabbed power in Telangana.

He said in the first month itself, the Revanth Reddy government was trying to obtain loans worth `15,000 crore to run the state. “In the name of new ration card and guarantee schemes, the government made people wait in serpentine queues for days to submit applications,” he said, alleging that this exercise only benefited some contractors, agents and suppliers close to some ministers.

Prabhakar also alleged that the new Congress government was now mulling cancelling old ration cards and said that the BJP would not maintain silence if this was done. Slamming the government, Prabhakar said that it started the free bus service for women without much thought, causing major inconvenience and chaos.

“Our party has gathered information by meeting with women in villages. We found that female students going to schools and colleges have been facing problems. The situation is so bad that if a woman goes to a village taking advantage of free bus service, there is no guarantee that she would come back to her place in time due to the non-availability of return buses,” Prabhakar claimed.

