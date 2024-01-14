Telangana CM seeks Union Minister for Industries' nod for Hyderabad-Vijayawada industrial corridor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday requested Union Minister for Industries and Commerce Piyush Goyal to approve the establishment of a new Industrial Corridor connecting Hyderabad to Vijayawada via Miryalaguda.

The Chief Minister also urged the Union minister to reconsider the proposal of establishing a Pharma City between Hyderabad and Warangal. This proposal was made by the previous BRS government. Revanth asked Goyal to instead endorse the forthcoming proposals for a Pharma City by the current state government.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Revanth submitted proposals for various projects to Goyal. The chief minister pointed out the significance of clearances for the proposed Hyderabad-Nagpur industrial corridor while stressing that the state would get Rs 2,300 crore after the approvals.

Stating that the National Institute of Design (NID), which was initially allocated to Telangana, was shifted to Vijayawada from Hyderabad after bifurcation, Revanth asked the Union minister to sanction a new NID for the state. He also recalled that the Centre sanctioned a leather park to Nellore before the state’s bifurcation and urged the Union minister to sanction a leather park in Karimnagar and Jangaon districts, which have suitable lands.

Revanth said that the state government would immediately allocate land for a leather park in the state. The Chief Minister also asked Goyal to accord greenfield status to the Mega Textile Park in Warangal under the PM Mitra scheme. He spoke of the potential for accelerated industrial development, noting that the conversion from brownfield to greenfield would attract an additional Rs 300 crore in funds.

Highlighting the state’s readiness to establish industries related to technical textiles, such as bulletproof jackets, conveyor belts and airbags, the chief minister urged Goyal to grant a Centre of Excellence for Technical Textiles/Testing Centre.

Revanth also requested the allocation of a National Handloom Technology Center to Telangana. The Chief Minister said that this would have a positive impact on training weavers in modern technology and enhance their income levels, especially with seven handloom clusters already established in the state.

Union Industries Department Joint Secretary Balaji, Union Textiles Department Additional Secretary Rohit Kansal, State Textiles and Handlooms Department Director Alugu Varshini, TSIIC CEO Madhusudan, Delhi Telangana Bhavan OSD Sanjay Jaju, Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal and others were also present at the meeting.

