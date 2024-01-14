Telangana Governor greets people on Sankranti, says Delhi trip purely for Pongal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, along with Raj Bhavan staff, celebrated the Sankranti festival at the Raj Bhavan and extended greetings to the people on Saturday. The Governor personally prepared the traditional Pongal dish and offered prayers for the health, prosperity and well-being of all the people of the state and the nation.

After the ‘Pongal’ was prepared, the Governor offered the dish to Lord Surya as per tradition. She said that the traditional Pongal dish, meaning ‘spilling over” or “boiling over,” signifies abundance and prosperity and is offered to the Sun as a thanksgiving gesture for keeping all healthy.“It is our tradition to express gratitude to Mother Nature for all the abundance, health and prosperity that we have during this festival which is essentially linked to nature.

Tamilisai also thanked farmers for the bumper harvest achieved through their hard work. “I extend my heartiest wishes and greetings to you all on the auspicious occasion of the Bhogi and Sankranti festivals. I wish Bhogi and Sankranti, which are the Festivals of Harvest, may bring abundant happiness, prosperity and health to you all,” she wished.

Answering a question, the Governor said that she would be travelling to Delhi to attend the Pongal celebrations at the residence of Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Dr L Murugan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be attending the celebrations. She said that her visit to Delhi was apolitical and only to attend the celebrations which reflect the culture and traditions of Tamil Nadu in Delhi.

